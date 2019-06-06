Teen sentenced in aggravated robbery, attempted capital murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County teenager will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and attempted capital murder charges, according to court records.
Deandre Speed of Blytheville appeared June 6 in Mississippi County Circuit Court in front of Circuit Judge Ralph Wilson Jr.
Speed, who was 16 at the time, was arrested in connection with incidents in August 2018 in Blytheville.
According to a narrative from Blytheville police, officers went to the Dollar General on North Sixth Street on Aug. 5, 2018 after getting a call about an aggravated robbery.
“Upon arrival, employees and witnesses reported that a short black male, wearing dark colored plants and a white shirt or bandanna over his face, entered the business demanding money. The suspect pointed a silver firearm (.380 caliber) at the clerk, firing shots. After not receiving any money due to the clerk being unable to retrieve it, the suspect walked out of the store,” police said.
From there, officers got a call about someone at Gary’s Food Market on West Moultrie Street, trying to get into the store with a handgun.
“Due to the door being locked, the suspect fled,” police said.
Officers then got a third call from an aggravated robbery at the Dollar General on East Main Street.
“Upon arrival, it was reported that a suspect, who matched the description stated above, entered the business demanding money with a firearm. The suspect pointed the firearm at an employee and pulled the trigger. However, the firearm malfunctioned, not firing. When store employees fled to the back of the store, the suspect then fled," police said in a report.
Officers later found clothing reportedly used by Speed during the robberies.
In addition to the prison term, Speed also received a 120-month suspended sentence in the case.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.