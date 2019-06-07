ADC searching for escaped Mississippi County inmate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, June 7.
Law enforcement officers are searching for a Mississippi County inmate who drove away from a work release job site in a stolen SUV. The latest on his escape, ahead at 6.
A string of home invasions has people living in one Region 8 town on edge.
Seventy-five years after landing on Normandy, a 92-year-old veteran shared his story about that fateful day.
Rain continues to develop around the low that's moving through and not much will change into the weekend.
While the coverage of rain may decrease, rain will still be possible through Sunday before we dry out next week.
Some areas this morning already reporting 2-3 inches of rain with more coming throughout the day.
Temperatures struggle again today with highs staying mostly in the 70s.
