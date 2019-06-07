Arkansas State 1B Kyle MacDonald signs with Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is now in pinstripes. Kyle MacDonald signed with the New York Yankees Friday afternoon.
He was selected in the 27th round of the MLB Draft. I’m sure you notice that his trademark beard is gone, that’s one of the Yankees team rules.
The Bronx Bombers like Kyle’s bat, he hit .301 with 5 homers and 45 RBI this season. Looks like Mac’s first stop on the road to the show would be Pulaski, Virginia.
Matthew Schwartz interviewed him after he was drafted, you can see that conversation here.
