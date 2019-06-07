Arkansas State senior Caitland Smith earns All-American honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State senior sprinter Caitland Smith earned All-American honors in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Smith finished fifth in the first of three heats in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.26 seconds. The top two times from each heat plus the next two fastest times advanced to the final on Saturday. By placing 13th overall, Smith earns Second Team All-America honors.
Roughly an hour later, Smith returned to the track for the 200-meter dash. She sprinted to a fifth place finish in the heat at 23.20 seconds and finished 17th overall. She earns Second Team All-America honors with that finish in the 200-meter dash as well.
“Caitland did a good job in the 100,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “She ran right at her personal-best and put together a pretty good race. She was ranked 11th going in and we knew she would have to run a great race to make that final. The 200 was a little rough. She was not aggressive enough in the first 50 meters, which gave her too much ground to make up in the last 100 meters. We are very proud of Caitland and what she has accomplished this year. She still has US nationals next month, so we will make a few adjustments and give it another shot in Des Moines.”
The 2018-19 season concludes for A-State Track & Field following Smith’s performances on Thursday. Michael Carr and Carter Shell also competed at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with Carr earning First Team All-America honors in pole vault and Shell earning Second Team All-America honors in long jump. The A-State women’s team won the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championship in early May.
NCAA Outdoor Championships
Mike A. Myers Stadium | Austin, Texas
Wednesday (June 5)
Michael Carr | Pole Vault | 5 – 5.70m/18-8.25 (First Team All-American)
Carter Shell | Long Jump | 14 – 7.67m/25-2 (Second Team All-American)
Thursday (June 6)
Caitland Smith | 100m Dash | 13 – 11.26 (Second Team All-American)
Caitland Smith | 200m Dash | 17 – 23.20 (Second Team All-American)
