Arkansas State senior Caitland Smith earns All-American honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships

“Caitland did a good job in the 100,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “She ran right at her personal-best and put together a pretty good race. She was ranked 11th going in and we knew she would have to run a great race to make that final. The 200 was a little rough. She was not aggressive enough in the first 50 meters, which gave her too much ground to make up in the last 100 meters. We are very proud of Caitland and what she has accomplished this year. She still has US nationals next month, so we will make a few adjustments and give it another shot in Des Moines.”