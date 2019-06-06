Businesses who depend on the Mississippi River for transport are put on hold due to river levels

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -When flooding brings traffic on the Mississippi River to a halt, what happens to businesses who depend on it?
Cary Nichols with LUHR Brothers INC, a towboat company that hauls rock from St. Genevieve to down south said the river being closed stops a lot of traffic.
“Usually you have about a one or two month rise, and this year it seems like it has never went down,” Nichols said.
Nichols said it takes a toll on what is being shipped.
“It’s frustrating we’re use to taking 30 barges out of the upper Mississippi River for the last three months. we have been knocked down till about 20,” he said.
That doesn’t stop crews from staying busy.
"When our boats can’t move, they just do general maintenance. Every year they paint the boats and do general maintenance on the engine and stuff,” Nichols said.
Cary Harbison is the director at the SEMO Port Authority. He said there is usually a lot of noise around the port but now it’s quiet.
“Usually we have lots of barge traffic lots of train activity usually we’re really busy down here,” he said.
Some of the businesses along the port refuse to let the rising waters stop them.
"The stevedore that runs our dock actually built a rock levee around his dock so he can continue to unloading the barges he had," Harbison said.
Both said all they can do right now is just be patient.
“This is an extreme event for sure at 46 it’s probably the top-five flood events," Harbison said.
According to the US Coast Guard, the upper Mississippi River will be closed until July 3 or until the Cape Girardeau river gauge falls below 45 feet.
