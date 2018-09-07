Cooler and Mostly Dry Next Week

Rain chances have dropped even further for this weekend as the low-pressure system moves farther east. There’s still the chance of a quick shower or thundershower this afternoon, but most of us stay dry. Highs will go into the mid 80s today. We turn cooler this week with highs in the 70s at times. A few showers or storms will be possible on Wednesday evening but should be gone by Thursday morning. Highs will be running about 10 degrees below average for June next week.