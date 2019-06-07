Fayetteville Super Regional begins Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium

Coaches Corner: Van Horn & Bianco on Fayetteville Super Regional
By Chris Hudgison | June 6, 2019 at 7:20 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 7:20 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Six SEC teams advanced to the Super Regional round. Two of them will face off at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas will host Ole Miss in the Fayetteville Super Regional. The winner of the best-of-three series punches a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

Tickets sold out in less than 10 hours, so expect record crowds to watch the Razorbacks and Rebels.

Fayetteville Super Regional (Baum-Walker Stadium)

Game 1: Saturday at 11:00am (TV: ESPN)

Game 2: Sunday at 2:00pm (TV: ESPNU)

Game 3: Monday at 4:00pm (TV: ESPN2) *

* - If Necessary

