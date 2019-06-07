Friday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT/NBC News ) - A Stanley Cup record was set but it wasn’t on the ice.
A newborn baby named Ann Maria became the youngest ever to sit in the Stanley Cup at just 20 minutes old.
If you can't tell, her parents are huge St Louis Blues fans.
The hallowed trophy was brought to Mercy Hospital in St Louis.
The little girl beat the previous record holder, a 97-minute old baby who happened to be a new family member of a Chicago Blackhawks executive.
