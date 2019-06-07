Happening this weekend in Region 8

(KAIT) - Looking for something to do this weekend in Region 8? Check out this list of happenings:
Friday, June 7
How about “cutting a rug”? Head to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for their summer kick-off dance event. The library will be exploring space and the universe in their programs this summer. They’re kicking things off with an out of this world atmosphere you can dance in.
The event begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Round Room.
Get some exercise and help someone. A two-mile run/walk will take place at the Greene County Tech Middle School in Paragould.
Registration time is 7:00 p.m. and the race begins at 8:30 p.m. Event is to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association.
Saturday, June 8
Experience a paint party like no other.
It’s a night of dancing and listening to music with art center stage.
An artist will lead you to create your own masterpiece to the sounds of music.
Event will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Located at Gonzo’s Event Center at 5036 US 49 in Jonesboro.
Single tickets: $40 (includes paint and 2 drinks selected from drink menu)
VIP Table: $30 per person for groups of 5 or more (includes paint, food, bottle of wine per table, 2 drinks per person)
Solo Ticket: $20 (include entry and 1 drink)
How about learning about all the creatures that run around?
Head to the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center
Things start at 10:00 a.m. at 600 East Lawson Road in Jonesboro
How about satisfying your curiosity? Have your ever wanted to take something apart and see how it works?
Head to the Arkansas State University Museum for Tinker Faire.
Get an inside look at how things tick in this hands-on experience.
Event begins at 8:00 a.m.
ASU Museum is located at 320 University Loop West in Jonesboro.
Something fun for the family? Head to the annual Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Charles State Park.
Things will kick off bright and early at 7:00 a.m.
Lake Charles is located at 3705 AR-25 in Powhatan.
This is a new youth program that promotes an intellectual and emotional connection with State Parks.
Join a park interpreter to earn your badge and certificate in one day.
Things will begin at 8:30 a.m. and go til 2:00 p.m.
Orange is the color of gun violence prevention. Join community members to help fight gun violence at the Neighborhood Stars Community Garden.
The DARE program will be grilling hot dogs, face painting, free popsicles and t-shirts and a local radio station will be providing music.
The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and last until 1:00 p.m.
The community garden is located at 315 North Allis Street in Jonesboro.
For more information call 870-565-5422
Step into the magical world of Oz. The Applause Dance Studio will be presenting the Wizard of Oz at the Collins Theatre in Paragould.
Performances will take place at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
The Collins Theatre is located at 120 West Emerson Street.
Craving fish? The Brookland United Methodist Church will host a fish fry from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The meal will include fish, chicken strips and more. Donation will be accepted.
The church is located at 301 West Matthews in Brookland.
Sunday, June 9
How about a day on the lake? You can go on a guided kayaking and fishing tour on Lake Frierson.
Fish you could catch include: crappie, catfish, sunfish, bass and saugeye.
Fee includes use of kayak, paddle, life jacket, fishing gear and bait.
Anglers 16-years-old and up must carry a valid Arkansas fishing license.
Event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and go to 12:30 a.m.
For more information call 870-932-2615.
An evening for the ladies. 10th annual Drawn By Love is an evening of fellowship and worship for women.
Event will start at 5:00 p.m.
It will take place at 7th and Mueller Church of Christ located at 1000 South 7th Street in Paragould.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.