'Extensive’ power outage could last days following substation fire, mobile unit arrives in area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fire early Friday morning left 1,153 businesses and homes around Mountain Home without power. Officials say the outage could last for several days.
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman confirmed the Southland substation on Highway 62/412 caught fire around 3 a.m.
Coleman called the substation a total loss after the fire.
“Crews are assessing the damage,” he said in an email to Region 8 News. “At one point, it looked as if the entire substation was on fire with flames reaching 20-30 feet.”
He said they don’t know what caused the fire, but they had lightning in the area at the time it happened.
Believing the transmission lines might be affected, local law enforcement shut down the highway. It has since reopened.
The extensive damage will cause customers to be without electricity for days.
“This could be an extended outage,” Coleman said. “We will have a better estimated restoration time once the assessment of the damage is complete.”
A mobile substation unit got to the site Friday, officials said.
“Crews continue to work on a temporary structure that will allow the mobile unit to be connected. Materials are on site and the two main structures have been set,” NAEC officials said in a media release. “The outage is expected to continue into the weekend.”
Rebuilding the substation should take several months.
