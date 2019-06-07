Jail temporarily suspending inmate visitation

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - For the next few weeks, inmates at the Baxter County Detention Center will not be able to visit with their families and friends.
The sheriff’s office announced in a news release Friday that it will suspend inmate visitation for the next several weeks while the facility’s expansion project continues.
Remodeling construction is expected to begin Monday, June 10, in the jail’s public entrance area.
Sheriff John Montgomery cited the ongoing construction, remodeling, and safety precautions as the reasons for the visits to be suspended.
“Jail inmates may still place telephone calls from inside the detention center to family and friends, and they may continue to send and receive postcard mail during this period,” said Montgomery. “However, personal visitations at the detention center will be discontinued during this period.”
The suspension is expected to last three to four weeks, but he said it is subject to change “depending on prevailing work conditions for the construction crew.”
