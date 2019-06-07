Jonesboro firefighters fill the boot in support of muscular dystrophy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rainy conditions didn’t slow down the Jonesboro Firefighters Local 3718 from getting out and showing their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The firefighters kicked off their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign June 7 at the intersections of Red Wolf and Nettleton.
The fundraiser was designed as a way to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle-debilitating diseases.
The president of Local 3718, Jason Oleson, said the event is a longstanding tradition and is something he hopes will make a difference.
“Knowing how terrible these diseases can be, anything we can do to end that for somebody, or make their life as comfortable and as best as it can be for the time that God grants them to be here with us,” said Oleson.
Olesen hopes to set a record for the most money raised in the state.
The firefighters said they will remain at the intersection taking in donations as long as people keep putting money in their boots and said to be sure and honk your horn if they don’t see you.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.