Mark Twain National Forest to host open houses on feral hog elimination proposal

ROLLA, Mo. (KFVS) - The USDA Forest Service will be hosting two open houses concerning a proposal to stop the hunting of feral hogs on the Mark Twain National Forest.
The open house is for residents to learn about Missouri’s feral hog problem. Feral hogs are known to carry diseases that can cause abortions, infertility, low milk production, and high mortality in newborn domestic animals. This could be devastating to livestock and the agriculture industry, according to the USDA.
The first open house is on Tuesday, June 18 from 6-8 p.m. at the Signature Event Center on Martin Springs Drive in Rolla, Mo.
The second open house is on Thursday, June 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Black River Electric Co-op in Fredericktown, Mo.
Representatives from the Forest Service, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services, and Missouri Departments of Conservation and Agriculture (MDC and MDA) will give information and answer any questions.
"The open houses are an opportunity to learn more about what public land managers in Missouri are experiencing as they continue to work together to eliminate feral hogs,” said Forest Supervisor Sherri Schwenke. “It is important for us to hear from the public to help us make an informed decision on how we can be most effective in our elimination efforts.”
For more information, and to view the proposed Forest Closure Order, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/feralswine.
Comments can be submitted via email to SM.FS.MTFeralSwine@usda.gov or to the mailing address at: Forest Supervisor; ATTN: Feral Swine Comment; Mark Twain National Forest; 401 Fairgrounds Road; Rolla, MO 65401.
The comment period began May 24, and comments must be received or postmarked no later than July 23, 2019.
