Nonconnah Creek reaches record levels in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Nonconnah Creek at Winchester Road reached a new record stage Friday morning. Torrential rainfall from a storm system caused flash flooding to occur in parts of Memphis and Shelby County.
According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, the creek reached 27.5 feet at 4:45 am Friday morning. This broke a 44-year record that was set back in 1975 of 27.1 feet.
On June 6th, the creek was well below flood stage at 7 feet, the flood stage for Nonconnah Creek at Winchester Road is 23 feet.
Due to the overnight storms, reports of 3 to 9 inches of rain fell in parts of Shelby County, add that to the already saturated ground from the rain on Thursday, those both caused the Nonconnah Creek to rise rapidly in the course of 24 hours.
NWS Memphis notes that urbanization over the Nonconnah basin since 1975 will increase the runoff rate from rainfall, helping aid in the increased flooding that occurred.
NWS Memphis also note even with the increase in urbanization the rapid jump to flood stage was “impressive”.
Remember when approaching flooded roads to “turn around, don’t drown”, as you may not realize how deep the water is over a road and it does not take much water to sweep a vehicle off the roadway.
