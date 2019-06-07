Paragould restaurant broken into for the second time

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -Dog N Suds in Paragould was broken into for the second time.
The owners of the popular restaurant posted on Facebook Thursday about the break-in.
The post said they got a call at 2:00 a.m. about someone breaking in their windows and stealing an empty cash register.
The post further stated that this was the second time this had happened to them.
While no money was taken, the owners said they had suffered damage and the loss of their cash register.
They posted a surveillance picture of the person they believed robbed them.
They also set up a Go Fund Me account asking for the public’s support.
This is an open investigation with the Paragould Police Department.
If you have any information about this crime, call them at 870-236-7621.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.