Police: First a car, then a knife, then trip to jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police officers responded to an argument that appears to have gotten out of hand.
According to a probable cause affidavit, when officers arrived on scene June 6, they said 53-year-old Lisa Yancey had hit a person with her car.
The report said she attempted to hit the victim a second time and missed. Then, Yancey got out of her vehicle and began chasing the victim with a knife.
However, court documents state that she was unable to catch the victim to cut or stab them.
Yancey appeared in Craighead County District Court before Judge Tommy Fowler on June 7.
She was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battery in the third degree.
Her bond was set at $25,000 and her next court date is July 31.
