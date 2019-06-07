Rector Community Museum to hold healthy eating classes

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rector Community Museum is hoping to teach healthy eating and living habits.
Museum volunteers will be at the museum on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, teaching everything from safe food preparation to how to pick foods that are good for your body.
Museum volunteer Sarah Vangilder said she decided to start the program after noticing some girls in the area choosing unhealthy diets.
“I thought, well, maybe they don’t know how to eat properly and so we worked with the extension office and they gave us information about this,” said Vangilder.
The June 8 class will focus on breakfast foods.
A pair of other classes the museum has planned will focus on lunch, dinner and snacks.
If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit the museum’s website here or their Facebook page here.
