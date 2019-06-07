92-year-old veteran talks about his memories from D-Day

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 92-year-old World War II veteran remembered arriving on the beach during the Normandy Invasion on the 75th anniversary of what many know as D-Day.
"Now boy, that was a day of reckoning," Deloy J. Lawson said. "That was hard for us to imagine that that much death is laying out here in front of you."
They are memories of a 17-year-old boy who said he had no idea what it would be like until he got to the beach.
Deloy J. Lawson was a Seaman 2nd Class sailor in the United States Navy, when he operated a landing craft as part of the 25th Wave of battle.
A group gathered Thursday night at the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge to hear what Lawson said it's like to be part of that historical day.
Lawson told the group, at the time, they were just doing their job.
"If you walked in on them, you wouldn't think they were soldiers facing death," Lawson said.
Lawson's family said he just recently allowed himself to remember and start talking about his service.
And after Lawson ended his naval career in 1946, he said he made his living as a lineman for 49 years.
"I've had a great life, I can't complain," Lawson said. "And I'm glad I'm here to tell about it."
Region 8 News thanks Mr. Lawson and all other veterans for their service.
If you missed Thursday night’s special event, the museum will hold another event on Saturday, June 8 at 6 p.m. to hear memories from a different local veteran.
