Funeral services set for former Arkansas lawmaker

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a former Arkansas state lawmaker found dead earlier this week in Randolph County.
According to a post on the Fears Family Funeral Home website, the funeral for Linda Collins-Smith will be held at 10 a.m. June 15 at Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 Highway 62 West, in Pocahontas.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 14 at the church, the post noted.
A private family burial will be held immediately after the funeral service.
Law enforcement, including the Arkansas State Police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating the death of Collins-Smith as a homicide.
On Thursday, officials with the Arkansas State Police said remains found outside a house on Highway 90 West June 4 in Pocahontas were those of Collins-Smith.
The case is under investigation and 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said this week that Circuit Judge Harold Erwin signed an order, sealing documents and statements obtained by police “during the pendency of this investigation.”
