Group collecting supplies to help flood victims deal with cleanup

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Now that some flood waters in Arkansas are receding, a local group is hoping to help victims getting back in their homes.
Disaster Services of America volunteers are asking for donations.
They're looking for cleaning supplies and personal care items that will help flood victims deal with the clean up as they start moving back into their homes.
"If there is anything salvageable, they're going to have some mold, stuff like that to deal with," Disaster Services of America CEO Rob Adcock said. "So we're trying to help them with things like cleaning supplies like bleach, gloves, sponges, anything they could use to clean the place up once they get back."
If you have items to donate, there are bins you can drop them off at inside PostNet in Paragould.
Adcock said they hope to announce other locations for drop off soon.
The group will be taking items throughout June and will be sending supplies weekly to flood victims.
