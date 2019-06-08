Red Wolves Road to the Show - 6/7/19

Arkansas State is represented in Minor League Baseball. Four Red Wolves are working their way up the ladder to the majors. We’ll keep tabs on them regularly on kait8.com.
Red Wolves Road To The Show
- 10 saves in 11 opportunities with Wilmington Blue Rocks (A Advanced), 1.37 ERA this season.
- Notched a 4 out save on June 7th
- Recorded 3rd win of the season on June 2nd.
- 2nd in Carolina League in saves
- 11.2 scoreless inning streak from April 26th to May 20th (8 appearances)
- Hitting .244 with 3 HR and 15 RBI with Winston Salem Dash (A Advanced). Played in 30 games this season.
- Hit home run on June 4th. Has 6 hits in the last 4 games.
- Hit first career grand slam on April 20th
- Hit .263 with 5 HR and 33 RBI in 2018 with the Altoona Curve (AA Pirates)
- Hitting .147 with 6 RBIs with Frederick Keys (A Advanced). Played in 24 games this season.
- 1 for 4 on June 7th
- Played 3 games in 2018 with Norfolk (AAA)
- 3.26 ERA in 4 starts with Clinton LumberKings (A).
- Placed on injured list on May 2nd
- Tossed first quality start of 2019 on April 25th: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
- Selected in 8th Round of 2018 MLB Draft
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.