Search continues for hiker who went missing on Arkansas trail

MENA, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a Texas man who became lost on the Buckeye Trail, east of Mena.
Texas television station WFAA reports that search and rescue teams, along with law enforcement, have been searching for Joshua McClatchy.
On Thursday, bloodhounds helped in the ground search while drones were in the sky.
Nearly a week ago, McClatchy texted two photos to his mother late in the morning from a trail.
Over five hours later, he texted her and told her that he was lost and needed help.
“Hey mom, I need your help,” McClatchy wrote. “Remain calm and we’ll get through this.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the search.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.