Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 67 in Randolph County, ASP says
A Randolph County man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 67 at South Pender Road in Randolph County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 8, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 3:20 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 67 at South Pender Road in Randolph County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police.

Randy Byrd of Pocahontas was going north on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 67 around 10:45 a.m. June 8 when the crash happened. ASP says the motorcycle had a blowout and Byrd lost control, throwing him from the vehicle.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.

