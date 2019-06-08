Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 67 in Randolph County, ASP says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 67 at South Pender Road in Randolph County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from Arkansas State Police.
Randy Byrd of Pocahontas was going north on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 67 around 10:45 a.m. June 8 when the crash happened. ASP says the motorcycle had a blowout and Byrd lost control, throwing him from the vehicle.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
