Arkansas women’s track & field claims 2nd team national title in last four years

With Springdale native Payton Chadwick on the carry for the Razorbacks, a smart move by the senior on the third leg kept Arkansas out of a potential disaster as Alabama and USC ran into each other with the Trojans putting the baton on the track. Chadwick swung wide keeping the Razorbacks in contention for the event title as well as securing the team championships. Chadwick handed off to the 400-meter All-American Campbell who split a 49.79 – the fastest leg of any relay in the final – to surge Arkansas from fourth-place to runner-up as the quartet ran the second-fastest time in program history stopping the clock at 3:25.89 a mere three-tenths (.30) of a second behind the National Champion relay team from Texas A&M.