Festival brings in crowds from all over

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Harrisburg’s 22nd Annual Festival on the Ridge got the entire town together to celebrate with food, family and fun.
Multiple events brought in the crowds to Saturday’s festival.
A horseshoe tournament, hot dog eating contest and several booths gave everyone something to enjoy.
In recent years, the festival was at the Poinsett County Fairgrounds.
But, the community decided they wanted it where it belongs, in the heart of downtown Harrisburg.
Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimbell said the Festival on the Ridge is all about the people.
“It’s just for the community.” Kimbell said. “I want to give back to the community. The festival is free to get into. Free concerts. Give back to the community that built this town, help them out.”
The festival already have plans for next year’s event and has no end in sight.
