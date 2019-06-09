Gr8 Job: Area fire departments help rescue people in apartment complex

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT) - It took the work of several area fire departments to help rescue at least 15 people as well as a police officer from a 42-unit, elderly-handicap residential complex this weekend.
According to a post on the Forrest City Fire Department Facebook page, the department, along with Moro and Marianna firefighters, battled the blaze at the two-story apartment complex in Marianna.
Firefighters found the complex with heavy smoke and flames showing, the post noted.
“Because of their brave efforts, no residents were injured but two law officers were transported with smoke inhalation. One LEO became trapped in an apartment and found a window for clean air to breathe and a Marianna firefighter laddered the window and rescued him,” the post noted.
Forrest City firefighters also checked the apartment complex in case more people were inside, while firefighters went apartment to apartment picking up medicine for the residents.
