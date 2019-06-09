Jonesboro residents work to educate public on gun violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wear Orange event worked to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and worked to spread awareness on the issue.
Several organizations are working together to spread awareness on gun violence.
Wearing the color orange began after Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed at the age of 15 in Chicago in 2013.
Since then, the color orange has been used to spread awareness.
Moms Demand Action Group and Students Demand Action work to educate the public on laws, regulations and other information regarding towards gun violence.
Moms Demand Action Group Leader Rebekah Evans said safety is her top priority.
“I want to live in a safe community,” Evans said. “I want my children to grow up in a safe community. I know that gun violence is a problem. It’s a problem across our country and I want to be a part of the solution to it.”
Maria Ledesma is involved with Students Demand Action and said knowing the law is important.
“I really recommend you get out there and just learn your rights,” Ledesma said. “Vote. That’s the best way to do it. Get informed on the policies that are changing every day and it’s just really important for you to get out there and vote and let your voice be heard.”
For more information on the gun violence organizations, text “READY” to 64433 or email momsdemandaction@gmail.com.
