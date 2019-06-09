Police asking for public’s help in shooting death of Memphis businessman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police, family and friends are begging for answers after a Mid-South community leader and businessman was gunned down in Midtown Memphis.
Glenn Cofield was shot and killed leaving a charity event with his wife Friday night.
“He had a heart the size of the city and he loved this city very much,” said Sam Graham, friend.
Friends say Cofield was leaving a fundraiser for St. Jude around 11 p.m. near Poplar and East Parkway.
According to police, Cofield was getting in his car in the parking lot of Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist church when he encountered the suspect.
Previously, police said Cofield and the suspect got into an argument. Then, they declared it as an attempted robbery. As of Sunday night, police said the two got into a verbal exchange.
Officers say the suspect shot Cofield and took off in a dark colored vehicle.
Investigators, including Police Director Michael Rallings, were back at the scene gathering evidence Saturday.
Sam Graham was one of Cofield's close friends.
“He just had so much to give. And so much love to share. It's a little darker in the city today without Glenn,” said Graham.
Cofield leaves behind a wife and three sons.
Graham says he's heartbroken that Cofield will never meet his grandchildren. He's been in close contact with the Cofield family.
“They're stunned. But they're a strong family, they have a strong family network around them. And they're being shown a lot of love right now,” said Graham.
“He's going to be missed by so, so many people,” said Ed Galfsky, Carnival Memphis.
Ed Galfsky works for Carnival Memphis, a nonprofit that raises money for local children's charities.
Cofield's photo will forever hang on the Carnival office wall from when he served as President in 2001.
Since then, he has served on many other philanthropic boards.
“This is somebody trying to do the right thing. Trying to better our community and then something like this happens,” said Galfsky.
Late Saturday night, Memphis Police held a press conference to ask for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for taking away the man who left a strong impact on this city.
“And I know Glenn would probably have a heart for whoever this is. He didn't hate anybody. I pray for that young man. Whoever he is,” said Graham.
Investigators say there was a security guard on duty in the parking lot that night.
So far, no one has been arrested in this case.
Memphis police are asking anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary that night to call 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.