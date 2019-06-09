River “still high, moving fast” as authorities ask for caution

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An increase in the number of water-related emergencies in the Hardy area has authorities there telling people to be careful.
According to a post on the Hardy Department of Public Safety Facebook page, the Hardy Fire Department Water Rescue Team has responded to six water related emergencies so far this year, up from two in 2018.
Officials said the 2019 numbers include four swift water rescues and a pair of searches for missing people in water.
The department, during 2017, went to three water related emergencies - two missing persons in water and a swimming rescue.
The swift currents also have authorities asking people to be safe.
“As you can see, we have already doubled the calls for water related emergencies,” the post noted. “The river is still high, moving fast and muddy, do not think you can out swim the river.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.