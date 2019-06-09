Special training a key part of working on domestic violence calls, police chief says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police officers often say that domestic violence situations can be one of the most dangerous calls they respond to on a daily basis.
It was a domestic violence situation Wednesday evening that led to a four-hour standoff with police, a man dead and ten officers on administrative leave.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said the calls are difficult due to their unpredictability and high emotions.
“It can turn volatile very easily, even though one party may have been the one calling you, we’ve had often times when you go to arrest the aggressor, the caller turns against you,” Elliott said.
Elliott said officers are required to complete special training to learn how to deal with the situations, with tactics learned, many times, effective.
However, after negotiations did not work, police deployed tear gas to get the suspect out.
Police are expected to release body camera video of the incident as early as Monday.
