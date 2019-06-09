Veteran speaks about his multiple war service

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wings of Honor Museum hosted a special veteran Saturday who served in World War II, the Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam War.
Robert Puckett of Bono served from 1943-1969.
He was involved in the Marine Corps, the Army, the Army Air Corps and the Air Force.
Some of the people returning from war had obstacles to overcome.
“Military people that came back from World War II, came back with baggage,” Puckett said. “Some of the guys were able to handle it really well and some of us couldn’t.”
The friends that Puckett made while in service are no longer with us.
“The last one that I knew about lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” Puckett said. “He passed away two years ago. He was a good friend of mine.”
When asked if he’d return to war if he had the option…
“I would go back and do it again,” Puckett said. “I would do the same thing again. I’d get an education first, I think. I would, I would go back in the service again. It was a good life for us. You know, it was good for me all along. It was a good life for me. Probably would’ve ended up in prison if I hadn’t went so that’s a good thing for me.”
Today, he is 93 years old and can easily recollect all his experiences in war.
Region 8 thanks all of those who have served for our country.
