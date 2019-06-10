ASP assisting Hoxie police in search for missing boy

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoxie police have asked Arkansas State Police for help in finding a missing boy.
Ethan Bailey, 12, was last seen late Saturday night in the 100-block of Detroit Street.
He’s described as being 4’2”, weighing 60 pounds, with brown hair. According to a news release from ASP, he has a small mole on the left side of his face.
Bailey was last seen riding a black bicycle with green wheel rims and handlebars.
It is not believed the boy is in danger, and ASP stressed it was not an Amber Alert.
However, anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts should call the Hoxie Police Department at 870-886-2525, extension 7.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.