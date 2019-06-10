Athlon Sports picks Arkansas State to win Sun Belt West

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 82 days away from Red Wolves football. A publication thinks Arkansas State will be back near the top of the Sun Belt.
Athlon Sports picks the scarlet and black to win the SBC West Division. Blake Anderson’s crew finished 2nd a year ago to Louisiana. A-State was 8 and 5 and reached their 8th straight bowl game.
Athlon thinks the Red Wolves will win 8 games in the regular season, falling to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game.
There were more superlatives for the scarlet and black.
Athlon Sports on Arkansas State - Sun Belt 2019 Football Predictions
- West Division champion
- Projected Record: 8-5
- Best WR Unit
- Best DL Unit
- William Bradley-King gets 1 vote for Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year & Breakout Player
- Logan Bonner gets 1 vote for Breakout Player
- Dahu Green gets 1 vote for Comeback Player
