Former A-State guard Ty Cockfield participates in Chicago Bulls pre-draft workout

CHICAGO, Ill. (KAIT) - A record setting Red Wolf got to try out in front of a NBA team Monday afternoon.
Ty Cockfield had a pre-draft workout with the Chicago Bulls. He was one of six players invited. The Arkansas State single season scoring king fared well last month at the Pro Basketball Combine.
He was 5th with a 41 inch vertical leap and shot 72 percent from 3 point range. Along with the PBC in Los Angeles, Cockfield has worked out in Miami this summer.
