Jonesboro woman shocked when bullets tore threw her home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is lucky to be alive after bullets fly into her home.
Jonesboro Police responded to a call about shots being fired around the 400 block of Strawn Street on June 7.
According to an incident report, witnesses told JPD that a black man wearing sagging blue jeans and blue underwear was shooting a handgun at a black vehicle at the intersection of Haven Street and Strawn Avenue.
The report said a bullet hole was found in the doorframe of the bedroom and the wall of the house, along with a bullet in the bathtub of the victim’s home.
When the officer searched the area, he found five 9mm shell casings at the intersection.
Around $160 in damage was done to the victim’s home.
Police are asking, if you have any information about this crime, to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5756 or CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
