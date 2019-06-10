Jonesboro woman shocked when bullets tore threw her home

According to report, witnesses told the JPD officer that a black man wearing sagging blue jeans and blue underwear was shooting a handgun at a black vehicle. (Source: KAIT-TV)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is lucky to be alive after bullets fly into her home.

Jonesboro Police responded to a call about shots being fired around the 400 block of Strawn Street on June 7.

According to an incident report, witnesses told JPD that a black man wearing sagging blue jeans and blue underwear was shooting a handgun at a black vehicle at the intersection of Haven Street and Strawn Avenue.

The report said a bullet hole was found in the doorframe of the bedroom and the wall of the house, along with a bullet in the bathtub of the victim’s home.

When the officer searched the area, he found five 9mm shell casings at the intersection.

Around $160 in damage was done to the victim’s home.

Police are asking, if you have any information about this crime, to call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5756 or CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

