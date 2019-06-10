Kids enjoying school in the summer

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College hosted their 19th Kids’ College with over 120 students enrolled.
According to BRTC Program Specialist Cally Shore the list filled quickly.
Kids learned about animals, music and worked on special activities each day.
Shore said the most interesting part of the program is the way kids learn.
“The educational base of it is made fun,” Shore said. “They can see education doesn’t have to be sitting in a classroom and just looking at a book or listening to somebody talk. They actually can do hands-on.”
Students in first through sixth grade are in the Kids’ College and the program often sees the same kids come back year after year.
One student remembered a class she had when she was seven years old.
“She was standing there while her mom was registering her,” Shore said. “She told her mom what she learned last year in the snake discovery.”
2019’s Kids’ College is no longer accepting students, but Shore said there will be a 2020 program.
For more information, contact BRTC at (870) 248-4000 ext. 4181 or click here.
