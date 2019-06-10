2019 Miss Arkansas pageant to air on KAIT ABC Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2019 Miss Arkansas pageant will air this Saturday, June 15, on KAIT ABC.
A total of 44 ladies will try and take home the crown of Miss Arkansas 2019 and compete 2020 Miss America Pageant.
The winner will be taking the crown from 2018′s winner, Batesville native Claudia Raffo.
Region 8 is once again, well represented in this year's competition with:
- India Kuykendall from Blytheville
- Ellie Stafford from Jonesboro
- Madeline Adams from Jonesboro
- Ashley Ehrhart from Jonesboro
- Jacey Winn from Wynne
- Izzy Baughn from Jonesboro
- Alexis Ungerank from Mountain Home
- Sydney Wendfeldt from Mountain Home
- Reagan Wheelis from Melbourne
- Raegan Snell from Jonesboro
Miss Arkansas 2019 will air on KAIT ABC Saturday, June 15, at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.