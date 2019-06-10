Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man was flown to a hospital in serious condition after he was thrown from his motorcycle.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on County Road 408, two miles west of State Highway 105 in Mississippi County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Timothy L. Brooks, 54, of East Prairie was eastbound when his 2012 Harley Davidson trike ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Brooks, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and seriously injured.
An air evac helicopter flew him to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment of his injuries.
