Muddy mess leaves $33,000 in damages to field, levee

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies cited two men for reportedly creating a muddy mess that caused more than $30,000 in damages.
Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to County Road 836 regarding a Chevy pickup stuck on the St. Francis Levee.
The vehicle contained no tags but had a log chain attached to the front of it. A second truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, could be seen stuck in the middle of a nearby field.
The report stated the driver of the Silverado, 19-year-old Harley R. Stephens of Caraway, was brought back to the scene. He told deputies he had been trying to pull his friend home when they broke down and slid off the road on the side of the levee.
After several attempts to pull him out, he unhooked the vehicle and left it.
The report further stated the owner of the first truck, 18-year-old Matthew A. Starnes of Black Oak, confirmed Stephens’ story.
Damage to the levee was estimated at $8,000. The damage to the field, according to the incident report, was valued at $25,000.
Both Stephens and Starnes were cited with second-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
