New facilities to benefit the city of Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas is working towards bettering the services they provide by building a new Street and Sanitation Department facility.
In the past, the current facility located on Marr Street has had flooding issues.
The water rose to high enough levels that the equipment was moved out.
Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton said the work for this project began before his term and looks forward to seeing the project complete.
“We’ll be able to keep all of our trucks out of the weather,” Sutton said. “We’ll have a wash bay so we don’t have to go elsewhere and do it. The facilities will be much better for our employees.”
The new facility, located near Valley and Drew Drive, has been bought by the city and will sit on 10 acres.
The city is now working on clearing the land and hopes to lay concrete in the next 8 to 10 days.
Sutton said the new facility will hopefully be completed in the earlier part of 2020.
