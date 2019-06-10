Over $3,000 in farm equpiment stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 farmer showed up to get his tools and equipment, only to find out there was a lot missing.
Jonesboro police were called to an area just off Highway 463, in reference to a possible theft.
According to an incident report, the victim was renting part of some land and was there to pick up his farm equipment, but when he showed up, it was no longer there.
The victim said he was missing water sprinklers, gas wheel pumps, 3-point hitch post hole digger, and butane tanks to name just a few of the pieces of equipment gone.
The report said a witness told officers the landlord had let a man onto the property earlier and told him he could pick up any scrap items he wanted.
In all, around $3,300 worth of equipment stolen.
