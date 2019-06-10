Over $2 million in funding awarded to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro is getting a grant worth over $2 million.
U.S. Senators John Boozman, Tom Cotton, and Congressman Rick Crawford announced on Monday that a federal grant worth $2,335,4000 will go toward the Jonesboro Industrial Lead Project.
From the U.S Department of Transportation, these funds will increase railcar storage capacity and relocate a rail switch to better serve industries located in the Craighead Industrial Park.
"Increasing safety and efficiency of rail traffic is vital, both economically as well as for public safety and convenience,” Boozman said. “With the rapid growth of the region and particularly the Craighead Industrial Park, ensuring that it is equipped with necessary, modern infrastructure is a wise investment that will enhance Jonesboro's position as an economic hub in the years ahead."
"Jonesboro's future is bright, but continued growth will depend on capable and well-maintained infrastructure,” Cotton said. “I appreciate the U.S. Department of Transportation being a reliable partner in building Arkansas's future, as this investment will ensure that Jonesboro's rail infrastructure is equipped to take advantage of the city's impressive opportunities."
"This CRISI grant will ensure that Jonesboro remains a hub of industry,” Crawford said. “I was happy to assist the Mayor's office by advocating for the grant proposal directly to the Federal Railway Administration, and am pleased to see that the city was awarded the full requested amount of $2,335,400.00. The improvements made to the industrial lead will increase business in the city and make our community safer."
"These investments in intercity passenger and freight rail will benefit surrounding communities, make grade crossings safer and improve service reliability," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The project is being funded through the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidation Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.
It will improve rail safety, efficiency, while also decreasing congestion at Commerce Drive point.
It averages 9,400 vehicles a day with 20% being truck traffic.
The current average delay is around 45 minutes, which this project could reduce to only 5 minutes.
The City of Jonesboro estimates it will experience a 60% increase in railcar volume within the next five years.
Local industries and the city have dedicated 22% non-federal funding match for this project.
