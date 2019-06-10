Person breaks into jail to help inmates escape

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Sheriff's Office is searching for two inmates, who escaped Monday morning from the jail, with the help of someone who broke into the jail.
According to Cross County Sheriff David West, around 2:30 this morning a suspect broke into the jail, to help Greg Farmer and Austin Dooley escape.
Farmer, 40, is described as a white man standing 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 192 pounds, and Dooley, 28, is described as a white man standing 5 foot 9 and weighs 150 pounds.
Both escapees are from the Wynne area.
Farmer is in jail for kidnapping, aggravated robbery, retaliation against a witness, informer, juror/threatens to harm another, terroristic threatening first-degree, engaging in a continuing criminal gang/organization/or enterprise, failure to pay fines.
Dooley is in jail for a possession of a controlled substance, no turn signal, defective signal lamps and signal lights, failure to display tags, no proof of insurance, driving on a suspended driver's license.
There are no details yet on the suspect who helped the men escape.
Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Marshal's Office are assisting in the search.
Deputies are asking people to call the Cross County Jail at 870-238-5700 if you see Farmer and Dooley, or know of their whereabouts.
There is no photo available for Dooley from the Cross County Jail roster.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.