Pocahontas businesses apply for liquor licenses

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Now that it’s legal to do so, several Pocahontas businesses want to sell alcohol.
During the week ending May 31, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control received the following new applications from Randolph County:
- Ranch House Restaurant and Catering, 51 James Ranch Road, Pocahontas: Restaurant beer & wine-on premises only
- The Liquor Store of Pocahontas, 3391 Hwy. 62 W, Pocahontas: Retail liquor
- Capt. Brad’s Liquor, 3405 Hwy. 62 W, Pocahontas: Retail liquor
The ABC also reported receiving change of manager permit requests from the following:
- Walmart Store #18, 1211 Hwy. 367 North, Newport
- Crowley Ridge Country Club, 768 Hwy. 64B, Wynne
