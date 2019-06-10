Randolph Co. man sentenced to 110 years for double homicide

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) -A Randolph County man has pleaded guilty to murder.
A news release issued by Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced on Monday that 26-year-old Nicholas David Patterson has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the first degree.
The charges were filed against Patterson last summer after he confessed to murdering his grandparents, Ricky and Rita Bozwell, in their home in Pocahontas on July 10, 2018.
We first brought you this story in July of 2018. Concerned relatives had started to look for them and tried to make contact in the days following the murders.
Patterson gave a variety of explanations for their absence and stayed in the home where the bodies were found four days later.
“I am satisfied with this plea agreement,” Boyce said. “The defendant has admitted his guilt and the sentence is tantamount to life. The facts of this case were heinous in nature and this plea spares the family the ordeal of trial.”
Patterson was sentenced to 110 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and will begin serving his sentence immediately.
He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 77 years of his sentence, making him 103 years of age.
