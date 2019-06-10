Razorbacks fall in game two of Super Regional on Sunday

The Hogs pulled within three after scoring three in the fourth behind three-straight two-out doubles by Trevor Ezell, Casey Martin and Goodheart, but the pitching combo of Doug Nikhazy and Houston Roth was strong enough to keep the Razorback hitters at bay. Nikhazy made it through five innings with five runs allowed but struck out eight. Roth finished the game with a four-inning save, his first of the year, giving up just two hits and striking out three.