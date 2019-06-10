Region 8 Salutes: Elijah L. Hardin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Congratulations to Elijah L. Hardin.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman First Class Hardin recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
The eight-week program included training in military discipline an studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a news release from the Department of Defense.
In addition to his training, Hardin also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree.
He is a 2018 graduate of Crowley’s Ridge Academy in Paragould.
