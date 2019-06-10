Region 8 Salutes: Elijah L. Hardin

By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 10, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 2:31 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Congratulations to Elijah L. Hardin.

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman First Class Hardin recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

The eight-week program included training in military discipline an studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a news release from the Department of Defense.

In addition to his training, Hardin also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree.

He is a 2018 graduate of Crowley’s Ridge Academy in Paragould.

