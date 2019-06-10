Second wave of broadband funding is coming

“I’m pleased to announce that the second round of funding starts now for buildout of high-speed Internet service to 6,582 rural Arkansas homes and businesses, which will bring them to the right side of the digital divide and give them access to the 21st-century opportunities that broadband offers,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “Providers will be deploying gigabit-speed connections to all the locations for which funding is being authorized today, making cutting-edge broadband available to these rural consumers.”