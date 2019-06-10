Sheriff battling stage 4 lung cancer

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As sheriff of Izard County, Earnie Blackley is used to fighting crime.
Now, he’s battling an even fiercer nemesis.
Blackley announced on social media Thursday that he is receiving treatment at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for stage 4 lung cancer.
“There are a lot of rumors out. Some good, some bad,” he said in the announcement. “Need all the prayers we can get.”
Sheriff Blackley said he would begin the first round of treatments, which should last 5-7 days.
“We will rest for a time and come back and get 5 more,” he said. “Keep a praying.”
