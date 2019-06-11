Arkansas routs Ole Miss to advance to College World Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas trailed 1-0 early in Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. They dominated after that.
Heston Kjerstad and Casey Opitz had 4 RBI each as the Razorbacks routed Ole Miss 14-1 Monday afternoon. The victory advances the Diamond Hogs to the College World Series for the 2nd straight season.
Opitz tied the game at 1 in the 2nd with a RBI single
Jacob Nesbit doubled and Trevor Ezell delivered a two-run single to cap a 4-run Razorback 2nd.
Kjerstad made it a 6-1 advantage with a 2-run double in the 3rd. Heston tacked on a solo bomb in the 5th and a sac fly in the 6th.
Opitz went yard in the 6th to cap a 4 RBI outing at the plate.
Arkansas will face Florida State in the opening game of the College World Series. The Razorbacks and Seminoles will face off Saturday night at 6:00pm CT on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.